In Loving Memory Of
Maricela Gutierrez-Vargas
August 23, 1968—November 27, 2009
In loving memory of Maricela Gutierrez-Vargas whose 10th anniversary occurs on November 27, 2019. A resident of Napa, Maricela was known as a talented seamstress and appreciated for the cheerful service she provided to her deli customers at the Albertson's and Lucky stores in Sonoma. Maricela was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and most importantly, a mother to Kimberly Virgen, in whom her positive and creative spirit continues.
Sadly missed, we hold our warm memories of Maricela close within our hearts. As long as we keep her memory alive she will live forever!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019