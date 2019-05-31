|
Marie Dettling Vorchak
February 19, 1915 - May 25, 2019
Passed away peacefully in Petaluma May 25, 2019. Age 104 years. The daughter of Swiss immigrants, Constantine and Karoline Peters, Marie grew up helping her dad and siblings (her mother died at a young age) on the dairy ranch in Tillamook, Oregon. She came to San Francisco as a teenager and worked for a food processing company for 35 years. After many years in San Francisco, she moved to Petaluma to be closer to her sister. She lived in Petaluma for 42 years, all those years at Youngstown Mobile Home park where she made lifelong friends. Marie's favorite things in life were, The San Francisco Giants, dancing, tending to her roses and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Benjamin Dettling and her siblings, Josephine, George, Caroline and Ann. She is survived by her Son, Ben Dettling and his wife Lori, her granddaughter Tiffany (Chris) Wilson and her great-grandaughter Sarah Wilson all of Aptos, California, her niece and nephew, Barbara Firestone Hlebakos and the late Bill Hlebakos and Tom Firestone and his late wife Jackie. Marie is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be forever grateful for her primary caregiver, Norma Mira and the rest of her care team, Shelly, Terry, Jill and the staff at Petaluma Post Acute & Rehab Center for the unyielding support and amazing care they provided to Marie. The family prefers contributions in Marie's memory be made to . Private burial was held at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 31, 2019