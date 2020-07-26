Marie Eileen Adams
Marie Eileen Adams, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away at Community South Hospital on July 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Burial will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. All guests will be required to respectfully wear masks and observe social distancing. Marie's visitation and mass will be live streamed at eastern standard time for those wishing to participate from afar. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
.