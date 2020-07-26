1/1
Marie Eileen Adams
Marie Eileen Adams
Marie Eileen Adams, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away at Community South Hospital on July 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Burial will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. All guests will be required to respectfully wear masks and observe social distancing. Marie's visitation and mass will be live streamed at eastern standard time for those wishing to participate from afar. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.ORileyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
To my dear friends Ande Scott & husband Bob , I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mother. No matter how grown up we are, that is a loss that lingers in our hearts for a long time to come. It's especially difficult during these times when we can't travel comfortably. Please know I am only a phone call away if you need someone to talk too.
Constance Brown
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Marie's passing. We were always good friend through thick and thin. I will miss calling her and talking. My sympathy to all the family.
Phyllis Cook
