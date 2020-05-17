Marie Elizabeth MartinMarie Martin passed away on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert; her parents, George and Mabel Oster; brothers, George (Shirley), and Joe (Marge) Oster. Seated by her side was her beloved daughter, Joanne. She was also survived by a brother, David (Joan) Oster; nephew, Russel (Liz) Oster; niece Mary Beth Finken; dear friends; Betty Sullivan, Marie Laskelle, Elizabeth and Claudia Goana, Julie, Connie Metz and Patty O'Leary; beloved caretakers, Elise, Saba and Linda.Marie was born in Worcester, Mass, and graduated form University of Westfield Mass. She taught school at Somers, and Madrone Schools. She worked for the Army Special Services in Munich, and Okinawa, where she met her future husband Albert Martin. They married in 1954 in Houston, Texas.Marie loved her family and friends, enjoyed cooking, reading, and going to River Rock Casino and New Mexico. She sends hugs and kisses to Barbara Vallerga.A private burial will take place at Calvary Catholic cemetery in Santa Rosa. Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, and Catholic Charities.