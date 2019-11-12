|
|
Dr. Marie H. Schaap
Dr. Marie H. Schaap passed away peacefully at 93 on October 28th, 2019, in Sacramento, CA. She was born December 19, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and lived in York, PA until moving to southern California to attend medical school at the College of Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons. She married classmate Dr. Charles B Schaap on August 22, 1949, and both graduated in 1951. They moved to Monte Rio, California in 1959 where Marie raised four kids, practiced medicine, became an Aviation Medical Examiner and was an US Army Reserves physician. She served as Board President of Northwood Recreation Inc. for many years. Marie is survived by son Gaylord and wife Mitzi, grandchildren Trevor and Justin; daughter Sharlene Cassidy and husband Richard, grandchildren Brian and Kevin; son Dr. Charles Schaap, Jr. and Linda Harris; nephew Craig Schaap and wife Jeanine, niece Casey MacKean and Alan Bouvier, grand-niece Ashley MacKean; and half-sister Nancy Johnson. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Charles and by her son Dr. Kevin M. Schaap.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Guerneville Senior Center, Box 325, Guerneville, CA 95446 or the Monte Rio Fire Department, Box 536, Monte Rio, CA 95462. A private burial service was scheduled at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park on November 6th.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019