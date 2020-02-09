|
Marie Mariko Sugiyama
Marie Mariko Sugiyama, 84, passed January 1, 2020. The youngest of eight children born to Shokichi and Satsu Sugiyama, she is survived by brother Keiji Sugiyama (Hideko), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A teacher at Montgomery High School, coach, and local sports administrator, Marie leaves a legacy as supporter of women's participation in sports.
Marie retired from Montgomery as a teacher for 32 years in 1997 and in 2015 as commissioner of the North Bay League, a post she held for 42 years.
Relocated to the Amachi concentration camp in Colorado with her family during World War II, Marie was instrumental in forming the Oral History committee of the Japanese American Citizens league created to educated young people about this period in U.S. history.
She was an active member of the Japanese American Citizens League, Delta Kappa Gamma Tau, The Enmanji Buddhist Temple, and was an inductee to the Santa Rosa Junior College, Chico State College, Montgomery High School, and Analy High School Athletic Halls of Fame.
Her passing will be felt well beyond her family and friends.
Services for Marie will be at 2 p.m., February 15, in Sebastopol at the Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein Highway South.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020