Marie (Hayes) Schutz

Marie (nee Hayes) Schutz died in Santa Rosa on August 21, 2020 of natural causes. Born in San Jose on April 30, 1922, she was a fourth generation Californian. The oldest of six siblings, she often forged her own path including a solo commute to her San Francisco grade school from Marin County over the Larkspur ferry. Reluctant to embrace a prescribed future of convent or classroom, she joined the Navy WAVES, deciphering Japanese weather code for the war effort that swept up so many of her generation. The dawning perceptions of gender equality playing out on a grand scale throughout the war germinated quietly in her personal subconscious in the WAVES. She later reflected that "the idea of some being boy jobs and some being girl jobs was cockeyed."

After the war, she lived at International House at UC Berkeley during the "golden years" as the United Nations was coming into being right across the Bay in San Francisco. It was at I-House that her characteristic, ever-hopeful and expansive world view came into focus and she discovered her passion for libraries. She met many life-long friends there as well as her future husband, Robert Schutz.

Everywhere the family went, some library got the benefit of her tending, from Albany and Woodside High Schools, to UC Berkeley, and the periodicals department of the Hoover Institution. She grew from seed two libraries over her career, the one for John Woolman School in Nevada City she built out of her garage in Berkeley, all while raising four children with humor, candor and open arms. A long-time member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), she was for many years active in groups seeking world peace and community building, and cherished those associations.

In 1976, Marie and Robert moved to Sonoma County, joining with eleven others to establish the Monan's Rill intentional community east of Santa Rosa and lived there until 1994. They then moved to Friends House where Robert died in 2001 and she lived until her death, leaving as her legacy a flourishing library, the second she built from the ground up.

She is survived by sisters Marianne Langholff Morrisey and Joanne Schott and brother Gerard, children David, Mico (Sorrel), Roberta, and Karla (Herndon), grandchildren Ethan and Brendan Sorrelgreen, Henry and Eva Herndon, and Walter, Theodore, and Antonia Schutz, great grandchildren Milo, Desmond, Callie, Avery, and Dazen Sorrelgreen, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Robert, brothers Austin and Jack and parents John J Jr and Mary Hayes.

Memorial service planned, contact Redwood Forest Friends Meeting, Santa Rosa for details. Donations may be given in Marie's name to Friends House, Santa Rosa or International House, Berkeley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store