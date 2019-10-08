|
Marie T. Foster
Born on October 8, 1918, near Olmitz, KS, Marie Theresa Nikel was the first American child born to Czech/German emigrants Adolph and Hedwig Nikel. Marie exhibited a fascination with plants and insects as a young girl and this interest followed her into her teenage years. She applied for and won the Will Rogers Scholarship to attend UCLA as a botany major. Due to injuries from a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles, however, Marie only completed an Associate of Arts degree. At the time, she was employed at Selznick Studios in Culver City as a wardrobe lady but she always said she received more money from her coworkers' contributions while she was recovering from her accident than she did in her paycheck! When Central Casting in Hollywood offered her a job working with their general manager, Marie eagerly accepted. She was steno department supervisor and remembered with great fondness how kind everyone was to her. It was at Central Casting that she met and fell in love with Edgar Foster, a screenwriter. In 1943, they married and drove north to Santa Rosa where they bought a small ranch. Their marriage lasted seven years during which daughter Frances was born. Following a divorce from Edgar, Marie relocated with Frances to San Francisco and pursued a career in accounting and finance. She worked as The Exploratorium's purchasing agent before she retired in the mid '70s. Marie died at her Sonoma residence on April 21, 2011. She is survived by her daughter Frances [Aguilera] Simonson; granddaughter Julia [Simonson] Fischer and great-grandchildren Cole and Sofia; and great-niece Marilyn Gumbir Morrison.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019