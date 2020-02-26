|
Marie Therese Focha
December 14, 1959 - January 24, 2020
Marie Therese Focha entered into eternal peace on January 24, 2020 after a short illness. Marie was surrounded by family members.
Marie was born December 14, 1959 in Oakland, CA to Margaret W. Focha and Leo F. Focha (deceased). Marie grew up in Oakland and attended to St. Augustine's, Corpus Christi, Peralta Elementary, Glenview Elementary schools before going to high school at Holy Names High School, Graduating with the class of 1978.
Marie attended Feather River College, where she earned an Associated Arts Degree in Liberal Arts, before transferring to Notre Dame College in Belmont, CA. At Notre Dame she earned a Batchers of Arts Degree in Psychology. Marie earned a Masters of Arts Degree in Marital and Family Therapy with a specialization in Latina/o Family Studies from Pacific Oaks College.
Marie worked for the Tulare County Human Services Department. Working in the Child Welfare Services Department she started as a case worker and retired after 26 years as the supervisor of the Emergency Response Unit. Marie was very highly regarded by the staff she worked with and by the public she served. Her sense of service to other was un-paralleled. Marie was a trainer for Court Appointed Special Advocates program. She helped design the training curriculum and trained many of advocates.
As is a family tradition Marie was a proud Union Member of Service Employees International Union, Local 521.
Marie is survived by her wife Cyndy Paulus. Marie is additionally survived by her mother Margaret W. Focha, brother Bill Focha (Frances), sisters; Margaret A. Focha-Smart (Brian), Cecile Focha (Gary), Monica Focha-McCallum (Ron) and Clare Focha (Brian). Marie was very fond of her nieces and nephews; Brooke Boyer, James McCoy, Margaret E.G., Adair Smart, Hank Boyer and Allison Boyer.
A celebration of Marie's life is planned for February 29, 2020 at 1:00 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Home (127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA). Following the celebration, a reception will be held at the International Ag Center, Heritage Banquet Hall (4500 S. Laspina St. Tulare, CA).
Marie's ashes will be scattered at Pinecrest, CA. Pinecrest is a very special place for Marie and Cyndy. Marie has spent a portion of her summer at Pinecrest every year since she was born.
Marie was very proud of having graduated from Holy Names High School. She was active in the alumni association. She was awarded an Alumnae Recognition Award in 2001. In Marie's honor, a scholarship has been established at Holy Names High School.
In lieu of flowers/In celebration of Marie's life, please consider a donation to the Marie Focha '78 Noblesse Oblige Scholarship for school and community service, at Holy Names High School, 4660 Harbord Drive, Oakland, CA 94618 or www.hnhsoakland.org and select "Support HNHS."
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020