Marie White

January 23, 1930 - July 27, 2020

White, Marie Jeanette (Baur) – Passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on July 27th, 2020, in Santa Rosa, California. Born in 1930 to Christian and Dora Isabel Baur, she was a fourth-generation Petaluman.

Marie was preceded by the death of her husband of 59 years, Raymond Joseph White, and son Brian Raymond White. She is survived by son Gregory Jay White and granddaughter Kalei Lynn White.

Marie was born in Petaluma, California in January of 1930, and lived in Petaluma for 83 of her 90 years. Her father, Christian, immigrated from Germany and built a poultry business in Petaluma, before becoming a rancher in Chileno Valley. Her mother's family had been in Petaluma for generations. After graduating from Petaluma High, Marie worked in banking in downtown Petaluma. In April of 1952, she married Ray, who had recently returned from service overseas. Marie and Ray were truly in love during their 59 years together. Together they built the family home on Pepper Road, which Marie would live in for sixty years and within it, raise two sons. Once her two boys had entered high school, Marie worked for the Santa Rosa Fire Department until her retirement.

Marie was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and both a caring and giving person with all those she came in contact with. She was always positive and always had a smile on her face.

Marie had many good friends that she kept in contact over the years, including her best friend of over 75 years that she talked to often. Marie was a hard-working, loving figure of strength who never waned in her support or love of her family, and who soldiered on, even when times were tough.

It may comfort us all a bit to realize that Marie is now reunited with her beloved parents, her husband Raymond, and her younger son, Brian, and that someday we'll all be together again when we cross over to the other side. This is only a brief parting in the larger scheme of life.

At her request, no formal services will be held.



