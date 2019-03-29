|
|
Marietta (Showalter) Huffman
Marietta (Showalter) Huffman age 103, passed away March 15, 2019 in Healdsburg. A robust and vibrant determination, unfaltering faith in God, and her infectious love for family kept Marietta around over a century. Born February 5, 1916 in Great Bend, Kansas, she was the eighth of 11 children. From riding in a covered wagon to eventually recalling her dad's Model T Ford. She married her true love Byron Huffman (deceased) and had two children. Marietta embodied the "good" of life nurturing a family of three generations in her Glen Ellen home, eventually settling in Healdsburg. To know Marietta was to know her passions – family, gardening, sewing, prayer, friendships, reading, music, painting, carving and eating smart. At 96, she published her memoir. Marietta has graduated from wagons and cars to the flutter of angels' wings – her Heavenly transport. She leaves behind her son, Alan Huffman (Margie); daughter, Gretchan McBurney (Joe); four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Windsor, 10285 Starr Road, Windsor, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019