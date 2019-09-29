|
|
Marilu Claire Zubiri
Marilu, loving mother, godmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, co-worker, neighbor and friend passed away on September 25, 2019. She was born on a hot summer day, January 31, 1954 in Lima, Peru. Marilu is survived by her beloved children, Brenda and Oliver, grandson, Daniel, goddaughter, Josie, a large extended family and by a plethora of friends she was blessed to make throughout her lifetime.
Please join the family for a rosary at St. James Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy in Petaluma on November 2nd at 1pm. A reception will follow at the Petaluma Veterans Building Auditorium. Please bring your memories to share. Donations may be made to NorCal CarciNet Community, 946 N. Ripon Rd, Ripon CA 95366. Online condolences may be left at adobecreekfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019