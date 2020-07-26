Marilyn Joan CouzensNovember 6, 1926 - June 11, 2020Marilyn Joan (Bishop) Couzens was called into our Heavenly Father's arms on June 11th, 2020. She passed away at home at the age of 93 in the presence of her daughter, Lyndy and her loyal caregiver, Noni. A beautiful view of God's glorious earth was out her window and was something she treasured daily.Marilyn was born November 6th, 1926 in Independence Missouri to Robert and Leni Bishop. She was the third of four daughters, Mavis (Hollidge), Beverly (Downard), Marilyn and Peggy (Schall). Their father Robert Bishop (Bob) was an executive for the Ford Motor Company and brought the Ford dealership to Santa Rosa in the early 1940's (Bishop Ford). Bob later became Mayor of Santa Rosa and currently has an overpass over downtown Santa Rosa named in his honor, the "Robert L Bishop Memorial Bridge". The Bishop sisters, along with their parents, were completely and utterly devoted to one another and family gatherings were always filled with joy and laughter!Marilyn graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1945 and, along with her sister Peggy, went on to the University of the Pacific to obtain her teaching credential. Her teaching career spanned over multiple cities in multiple states, and Marilyn frequently voiced that Jr High was her favorite age to teach.In 1950, Marilyn met Frank Couzens, the son of her grandmother's in-home nurse. It was love at first sight and within 3 months, the two were married. Frank was currently in the US Air Force and for years they moved throughout the United States, settling once again in Santa Rosa in 1959.Marilyn (Mamaw as we called her) had both a brilliant mind and a generous spirit…she loved to give, wanting very little for herself. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was truly her family. Marilyn was an amazing support to her loved ones and was deeply involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren…they adored her. Her transition to Heaven leaves a huge hole in our lives, but we are happy for her to once again be reunited with the many people she so dearly loved and missed.Marilyn was preceded in death by Frank, her husband of 69 years (who passed a mere 14 weeks earlier) and daughter Kimberly Lawson (Mike). She is survived by her sister Peggy Schall, daughter Lyndy Durling (Brent), grandsons Trevor Durling (Leslie), Tyler Durling, Michael John Lawson (Alpha Joy) and granddaughters Rachael Yeaman (Lance), Emma Lawson Clayman (Stephen) and Claire Durling.The family of both Frank and Marilyn want to give their heartfelt thanks to their loving and faithful caregivers, Noni Vute, Semi Tikoigau and Evi Turuva and to Memorial Hospice, who served them for close to three years. Their support through this difficult time was immeasurable, and we are forever grateful.A service to honor the lives of both Frank and Marilyn will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice would be greatly appreciated.