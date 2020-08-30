1/2
Marilyn Judith Browne Podstata
1935 - 2020
Judy passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 85 in Santa Rosa after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Judy was born January 21, 1935 in Seattle, Washington to George and Mildred Browne. Judy's father died when she was two. These were challenging times for Judy's family and they moved several times, including to Spokane, WA, Pasadena, CA and eventually to Santa Rosa in 1950. Judy was very active at Santa Rosa High School and was an excellent student, graduating in 1952. She met Harvey Podstata at SRHS and they were married for many years. Judy had many life long friends from SRHS and served on various SRHS committee's as a proud alumnus. For years, Judy was a full time Mom raising her three kids, before working various bookkeeping jobs and finishing her work career at SRJC in the Admissions & Records Office. Judy was an avid San Francisco Giants fan, she loved cats, gardening, cooking and the color orange. She also volunteered for Project Linus by knitting literally hundreds of blankets for children.
Mom is survived by her son Brett (Julie), daughter Jane (Jeff), daughter in law Eva, and preceded in death by her son Scott. She also is survived by all her grandchildren that she adored so much; Andrew, Paige, Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah, Olivia, Brett and Christopher, and great grandson Bryson.
There are no services pending, but the family will be honoring the life of Judy on our late brother, Scott's birthday, October 2nd. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in Judy's name to fight this dreaded disease at act.alz.org



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
