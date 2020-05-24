Marilyn June MadridJune 23, 1950 - May 5, 2020Marilyn June Madrid (born Marilyn June Gobbi), 69 years old, passed away on May 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her husband and three daughters. She was born on June 23, 1950 to John and Mary Gobbi of Petaluma, CA.Marilyn grew up on a ranch in Petaluma and graduated from Petaluma High School in 1968. She lived and traveled in Europe for two years before settling down in Petaluma and having three children. Marilyn was one of the strongest women her friends and family can recall. As a single mother with three girls, she worked for 30 years in the grocery business to raise her daughters to be strong, independent women who will carry her strong-willed nature on for generations to come.Marilyn and her husband, Chuck Madrid, met at work in the mid-1980's. They married on November 6, 1999; recently celebrating their milestone 20th wedding anniversary. Marilyn and Chuck went on many adventures together throughout their marriage, including trips to Mexico, Canada, Alaska and throughout most of the United States.Marilyn was an exceptionally active person who loved to build and remodel things, garden, hike and travel. She was an inspiration to people she knew for many reasons; most notably her energy for life and her love for her family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Marilyn was a loving, hard-working, kind-hearted woman who loved her family and friends more than anything in the world. She will be missed by so many. Family and friends: you will not be surprised to know that she fought without hesitation all the way to the peaceful end.Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband Chuck Madrid; her compassionate children: Karen Jones (husband Jeremy Jones), Tammy Backus (husband George Backus) and Lynette Day (husband Christopher Day); her cherished grandchildren: Forrest Fuller, North Backus, Alyssa Nanez, Zoe Fuller and Heleana Backus; and her adored brother Richard Gobbi, in addition to many other loved family and friends.A service is scheduled for September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma; a reception will follow. Confirmation of these plans will be announced in early September.