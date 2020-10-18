Marilyn Lee Walden
Marilyn, 89, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, October 11th, 2020. Marilyn was the first of five children born to the late George and Dolores Wolf of Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Shadyside Nursing School. Marilyn married James E. Walden, Jr. in 1954. The family resided in Florida, New York, Texas and California. Marilyn is preceded by her husband Jim (2007) and her brother Richard Wolf (2017). She is survived by her children Lee (Kat), John, Janet (Ezequiel) Mondragon. Grandchildren Emilee and Jon Walden; Nicolas and Jennifer Mondragon. Her sister Eileen Woolard, FL; brothers Barry Wolf, TN and Ronald Wolf, WV, and many nieces. Marilyn was born when air travel was by the Ford Tri-motor and during her life she was able to fly supersonic on the Concorde with Jim during one of many trips traveling the world. Marilyn loved fine dining, hosting gatherings for family and friends, flowers from her garden, needlework and jigsaw puzzles. Marilyn was a survivor of the 2017 Tubbs Fire, but lost her home. She re-started her life in Oakmont and was determined to move forward and look at the bright side of things. She was a Docent at Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, she volunteered at Santa Rosa Welfare League, was a member of the Newcomers Club of Santa Rosa and Quester's. Marilyn faithfully attended The First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa. She will be remembered for her wonderful hats. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and her Angel-themed tree. No services will be held. Donations in Marilyn's name may be made to www.lutherburbank.org