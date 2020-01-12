Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Marilyn Welter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Welter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Marie Welter


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Marie Welter Notice
Marilyn Marie Welter
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 6, 2020. She reunited with her loving husband, Perry Welter, in heaven. Loving mother of Donna and Darrin Wallis (Michael, Johnathan and Jenny), Richard and Teresa Welter (Allen, Andrew, Mikala and Anthony), Brenda and Aaron Johnson (Austin, Abby and Avery). Dear sister of Beverly Horner, David Most, the late Eddie Kreber, her loving in-law family and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born in Spokane, WA, she married Perry and made Petaluma their home, where they resided for over 50 years. Marilyn was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with her friends Sandy Jacobson and Cathy Chrisco, volunteering, crafting and taking her chances with the slots. Above all else, family was the cornerstone and treasure of Marilyn's heart.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral service, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The family prefers memorials to be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -