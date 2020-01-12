|
Marilyn Marie Welter
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 6, 2020. She reunited with her loving husband, Perry Welter, in heaven. Loving mother of Donna and Darrin Wallis (Michael, Johnathan and Jenny), Richard and Teresa Welter (Allen, Andrew, Mikala and Anthony), Brenda and Aaron Johnson (Austin, Abby and Avery). Dear sister of Beverly Horner, David Most, the late Eddie Kreber, her loving in-law family and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born in Spokane, WA, she married Perry and made Petaluma their home, where they resided for over 50 years. Marilyn was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with her friends Sandy Jacobson and Cathy Chrisco, volunteering, crafting and taking her chances with the slots. Above all else, family was the cornerstone and treasure of Marilyn's heart.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral service, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The family prefers memorials to be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020