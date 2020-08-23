Marilyn PayneJune 30, 1934 - August 11, 2020A star shines extra brightly in the heavens to celebrate the life of Marilyn Jean Payne, widow of George S. Payne (d. September, 2009). George and Marilyn met while attending college at UC Berkeley in 1954. They were married in Aug. 1955. While completing their studies at UCSF dental school, their first son, Warren and daughter, Janice were born. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1959 and in the following years, twin sons, John and Brian were welcomed into the family. Their home was always full of love, fun, and wonderful meals!Marilyn and George loved outdoor life. They taught their children how to enjoy and respect nature by taking them backpacking and camping whenever they could. They encouraged sports, hobbies, and enjoyment of life with friends and family.Besides caring for four busy kids, (dogs and cats too!) and working as a dental hygienist, Marilyn found time to enjoy life with hobbies and spending time with George and their children. Her favorite things were gatherings and outdoor activities with friends, family and cousins from the Starr, Netherwood and Larsen families.Marilyn and George were married for 54 wonderful years. After George's passing, Marilyn sought comfort in the love of her children, family and various friendship groups. In 2005, Marilyn received the outstanding citizenship award by the City of Santa Rosa for her volunteer work at The Church of the Incarnation. She touched all of our lives with her cheerful love, unending kindness, generosity and so many delicious recipes!Marilyn is survived by her four children and seven grandchildren: Emily, Blake, Bee, Jacqueline, Robin, Matthew, Marty.In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider a donation to the Open Table at The Church of the Incarnation in memory of Marilyn Payne.Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.