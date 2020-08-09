Marilyn Richardson

December 4, 1926 - August 2, 2020

When Marilyn Richardson's health began to fail several years ago, her seven daughters committed to providing unceasing daily care. They kept their mother safe, supported and loved, as she had done for them.

Those daughters, most in person and all of them in spirit, were at her bedside when she died at age 93 on August 2 at home in Penngrove.

Though seldom given to sentimentality, Marilyn would have been the first to say her girls represent the proudest legacy of her life as a mother and homemaker.

Born Marilyn Sullivan on December 4, 1926 in San Francisco, she grew up mainly in the city, and graduated from St. Rose Academy. Hers was not exactly a knock-around childhood, but relocations and reversals of family fortunes were common. Her father was in and out — usually out — of her life. But from her mother, Eleanor Jacobs Sullivan, Marilyn inherited a naturally sunny nature. Her mother once wrote of Marilyn: "She has a very sweet, lovable disposition and kisses too sweet for anything."

So you seldom heard complaints from Marilyn, and always found her cheerfully ready to celebrate at countless hundreds of family parties across the years.

In 1948 she married John E. Richardson Jr. Their marriage lasted 61 years, until his death in 2009. John was a cordage sales executive in San Francisco for most of his career. He traveled often for his job, leaving Marilyn to supervise their growing brood. From 1949 to 1965, she gave birth to their seven daughters. In that era wives were also expected to be full partners in their husbands' business socializing. That often meant going out on the town with John and his customers. But, on a moment's notice, it might involve learning a client was unexpectedly being brought home for dinner. In such crunch times Marilyn could set out a bountiful meal as if she planned days in advance — while also straightening, in short order, a house full of not-always-tidy young girls (one essential secret was to hide dirty laundry and the ironing behind furniture and in closets).

Marilyn followed John's career from San Francisco in the late '50s to Lakewood and Long Beach in Southern California. In the early '60s they returned to Northern California, residing in Novato for 15 years. Subsequent job transfers took them to Chicago and Tupelo, Mississippi. They ultimately settled in Rohnert Park, where they lived in retirement until John's death. For years afterward Marilyn stayed in a guest cottage at the home of her youngest daughter, Jennifer Watkins, and son-in-law Craig, in Penngrove.

Devout Catholics, Marilyn and John were members of St. Elizabeth Seton in Rohnert Park and Our Lady of Loretto in Novato. Apart from church community, Marilyn was not much of a joiner. Until dementia overtook her, she preferred the company of her home, children, grandchildren and a good book (and perhaps a vodka and 7 Up before dinner).

Her devoted daughters survive her. In birth order, they are Bonnie Parsons, Leslie Tait and Paula Hoberg, all of Santa Rosa, Donna Darling of Vail, AZ, Cora Kendall of Petaluma, Robin Richardson-Anderson of Occidental, and Jennifer Watkins of Penngrove.

In addition to her sons-in-law, she leaves 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family gatherings, as you can imagine, were enormous.

Along with her father, mother and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her older brothers Lawrence and Owen.

The family wishes to thank Sutter Hospice and caregivers Jackie and Nightingale of Interim Health Care for their support in Marilyn's final days.

Asked to describe their mother in a few words, her daughters said:

"Devoted to her family, always ready for the next adventure."

"Fun-loving, loyal, compassionate."

"Phenom."

"Loving, caring and steadfast. A truly great human being with a huge heart."

"Loving and accommodating with amazing quiet strength and determination."

"Relentlessly optimistic and helpful. And lovely in all ways."

"If I know anything about love, it's because of you, mom."

Any one of those observations would make a fitting epitaph for Marilyn Richardson.

Memorial services will be private.



