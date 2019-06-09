|
Mario B. Michelon
Mario Michelon was born in Hilt, California on October 31, 1932 and died at the age of 86 on May 25, 2019. He was a resident and active member of the Cloverdale community for 58 years. Mario attended elementary school in Hilt, CA. in Siskiyou County and graduated from Yreka High School. He earned a degree in Education at Chico State College. That is also where he met his wife, Marilyn. They married a year later, worked for two years in the Robla School District near Sacramento and then found Cloverdale. Mario was the principal of Jefferson School and Washington School for a total of 26 years. Some summers he worked as a guide at Italian Swiss Colony winery in Asti. After he retired in 1986, he discovered the donuts in the employee's room at Ace Hardware and began working there. They eventually put him on the payroll. Mario was an early Board member of the Cloverdale Senior Center, a member of Druids, the Citrus Fair Board, The United Church of Cloverdale, and a long time active member of the Cloverdale Lions Club.
Mario was predeceased by his parents, Giovanni and Olimpia Michelon, brother Atillio, and an infant son. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, son Steven Michelon, daughters Janice Reidell (Bill) and Lori Hayashida; grandchildren Alexander and Olivia Reidell, Mario and Kosei Hayashida, and Katherine and Matthew Michelon. Also surviving are his siblings Gino Michelon (Marie), Eva Mullin, Ines Carrell (Gene) and Diana Gunther (Chet).
A private family celebration of his life is planned. If you wish to honor him, donations may be sent to the Lions Eye Foundation –PO Box 7999 San Francisco, CA. 94120; Cloverdale Unified School District CARE Foundation- PO Box 770 Cloverdale, CA. 95425; or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019