Mario Cicuttin
October 29, 1929 - November 17, 2019
Entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2019, Mario Cicuttin has finally joined his dear wife in heaven, after 29 long years of waiting to be reunited. Born on October 29, 1929, in Latisana, Italy (province of Friuli-Venezia Giulia), Mario was an Italian immigrant to the United States by way of Canada. It was in Vancouver, Canada, that he met his life's love, Nevea, who was also an Italian immigrant from Pola, Italy, and they married and began their family. They eventually settled in San Francisco, and lived a life of hard work, becoming a part of the Italian community in North Beach.
Mario was extremely proud to be an American, and he was most proud of his two daughters, Corinna and Sandra. Education was paramount for him, and he provided both Corinna and Sandra the path to the best education they wanted. Mario also helped his family in Italy and was always present for his daughters well into adulthood.
He loved his home in San Francisco but has lived in Petaluma since April 2017 with his daughter Corinna, who cared for him until the end of his earthly journey, shortly after his 90th birthday milestone. He leaves a great void in his daughters' hearts and will be sorely missed.
Mario is survived by his daughters Corinna Neve of Petaluma and Sandra Amico (Andrea) of Perugia, Italy, and his three adored grandsons, Anthony Neve, Alex Neve, and Matteo Amico. A special, profound, and heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Petaluma for providing excellent care and family support these last seven months, specifically Kit Schmidt RN, Lilia Uribe HHA, Ruth Kalter SW, Betsy Hand Chaplain, and Araceli Sanchez who was Mario's loving caregiver and a great help to Corinna. Donations in Mario's name to Hospice of Petaluma preferred.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA. Private Inurnment will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019