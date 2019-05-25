|
|
Marion Buzz L. Grider
Marion Buzz L. Grider passed peacefully in his Petaluma home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 16 2019. Born to Theodore and Florence Grider on July 29, 1932 in Corning, CA. He leaves behind his wife and partner in life of 38 years, Judy Grider; sister Kathy Grider; daughters Billie Sue Grider, Sarah Holm, Debbie Lee (Rob); grandchildren Melissa Donegan, Amanda Holm, Ruby Holm, Jake Lee (Brittney), and Maggie Lee (Wyn);great-grandchildren Damon, Bobbie, Kainen, Kalaya and Johann; best friend, hunting, and fishing sidekick Jim Boom.
Buzz served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Returning to citizen life, he retired after 30 years with the UFCW Grocer's Union, worked in the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff's Office, and spent free time fishing and hunting with Rob and Jim. The family would like to thank Dr. James Leoni and Hospice of Petaluma.
At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 25, 2019