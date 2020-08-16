1/1
Marion Cecelia Dallas
1913 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Cecelia Dallas
December 25, 1913 - July 24, 2020
On July 24, 2020, Santa Rosa lost one of its oldest residents. Marion Cecelia Dallas died peacefully, surrounded by love, at the incredible age of 106.
Mrs. Dallas was a Christmas baby, entering the world on December 25, 1913, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Michael and Clara Freutel Conway.
Marion moved to California as a young child with her parents and five siblings. She was a woman of many amazing gifts and talents, including leatherwork, painting, hula dancing, bonsai and shorthand.
Marion is survived by her son Paul F. Hill; two grandchildren and their spouses, Ronald H. Hill and Lisa Hadley-Hill, Diana and James Rudesill; and great-grandchildren, Bryant Hill, Colleen Hill, Ava Rudesill and Brynn Rudesill. Marion will be dearly missed by her former daughters-in-law, Jackie McCuan and Laurie Hill; and dear friend and caregiver, Jaynell Meszaros. Marion is also survived by recently discovered niece, Nani Elizabeth Conway McCown from Bishop, California. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Dallas and will be laid to rest next to him in Whittier, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved