Marion Cecelia Dallas

December 25, 1913 - July 24, 2020

On July 24, 2020, Santa Rosa lost one of its oldest residents. Marion Cecelia Dallas died peacefully, surrounded by love, at the incredible age of 106.

Mrs. Dallas was a Christmas baby, entering the world on December 25, 1913, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Michael and Clara Freutel Conway.

Marion moved to California as a young child with her parents and five siblings. She was a woman of many amazing gifts and talents, including leatherwork, painting, hula dancing, bonsai and shorthand.

Marion is survived by her son Paul F. Hill; two grandchildren and their spouses, Ronald H. Hill and Lisa Hadley-Hill, Diana and James Rudesill; and great-grandchildren, Bryant Hill, Colleen Hill, Ava Rudesill and Brynn Rudesill. Marion will be dearly missed by her former daughters-in-law, Jackie McCuan and Laurie Hill; and dear friend and caregiver, Jaynell Meszaros. Marion is also survived by recently discovered niece, Nani Elizabeth Conway McCown from Bishop, California. She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Dallas and will be laid to rest next to him in Whittier, CA.



