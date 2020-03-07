|
Marion R. Houlihan
Marion Ritter Houlihan, 97, died March 1, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Vancouver, WA. Born May 8, 1922 in Detroit MI, she was the eldest child of the late Frank and Constance Ritter and the wife of the late Francis X. "Fran" Houlihan. She was a registered nurse, having graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital there and later at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI. She married Fran May 10, 1947 and, after brief stints in Highland Park and Lansing, MI, they settled in Oak Park, MI where Marion was loving mother to five children, all of whom survive her: Mary Beth (Bob) Wheeler, Novato; Patrick (Susan) of Santa Rosa; Maureen (David) Griffin, Vancouver, WA; Michael (Meg), Novato and John (Nancy) of Lake Orion, MI. She was the nurse-of-the-neighborhood, looking after cuts and scrapes, vitamin shots and crying babies, volunteering at polio vaccine clinics and church fairs. She was a car pool and sports team mom and a long-time participant in The Nurses' Health Study which has produced landmark data on women's health issues since its start in 1976. With Fran's retirement in 1986, they moved to Petaluma, CA to be near several of their children. Over the years, Marion volunteered at Petaluma Valley Hospital, taught catechism classes and was an active member of St. James Church. After Fran's passing in 2008, she remained in Petaluma until 2016 when she moved to the Northwest to be close to daughter Maureen.
Marion leaves eight beloved grandchildren - Lauren, Marissa, Joseph, Jacob, Nicholas, Sean, Rachel and Masha and two soon-to-be-born great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother Arthur Ritter of Clinton Twp., MI, sister Barbara Ritter of Warren, MI and like-a-sister cousin, Mildred Lesinski, also of Clinton Twp., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be said at St. James Church, Petaluma, CA in the near future.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020