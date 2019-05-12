Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol - Sebastopol
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-5433
For more information about
Marjorie Krusky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
301 South Main Street
Occidental, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Krusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Marjorie E. (SSC) Krusky


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Sister Marjorie E. (SSC) Krusky Notice
Sister Marjorie E. Krusky, SSC
Passed away in Sebastopol, CA, May 6, 2019 at the age of 90. A native of Fairfield, CT, Sister Marjorie is a member of the Society of Sisters for the Church.
She was associated with the Diocese of Santa Rosa in 1977 as a Religious Education Coordinator on the Mendocino Coast and Willits. She left to care for her parents and returned to Sonoma County in 1994 as parish secretary at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Occidental, retiring in 2004. She is survived by several cousins and her parish family from St. Philip's and St. Teresa's
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Occidental, CA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Bodega, CA. Sister requested that donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church or to Calvary Cemetery, c/o of St. Philip's.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now