Sister Marjorie E. Krusky, SSC
Passed away in Sebastopol, CA, May 6, 2019 at the age of 90. A native of Fairfield, CT, Sister Marjorie is a member of the Society of Sisters for the Church.
She was associated with the Diocese of Santa Rosa in 1977 as a Religious Education Coordinator on the Mendocino Coast and Willits. She left to care for her parents and returned to Sonoma County in 1994 as parish secretary at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Occidental, retiring in 2004. She is survived by several cousins and her parish family from St. Philip's and St. Teresa's
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, Occidental, CA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Bodega, CA. Sister requested that donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church or to Calvary Cemetery, c/o of St. Philip's.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019