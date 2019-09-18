|
|
Marjorie Elizabeth
(Zuur) Greefkens
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Marjorie Elizabeth (Zuur) Greefkens peacefully passed away at age 93. Marge was born on November 4, 1925, to John and Lucille Tuck Fabbris in San Francisco, California. She obtained her BA degree at Lone Mountain College, San Francisco. She married her husband Albert Lawrence Greefkens on September 24, 1949. Together they raised four children--Christine, John, Stephen and Michael. Several years after the death of her husband, Marge married James Remy Zuur on May 14, 1994. Her family grew with the addition of her children by marriage--Judy, Janice, William, Robert, and James.
Marge had a great love for her extensive family and friends, especially her college friends with whom she stayed in close contact. She also loved the mountains and spent many summer vacations with the family at Yosemite and at their cabin in the Sierras. In recent years, she enjoyed picnics at Whiskeytown State Park in Shasta County, California.
Marge was very devoted to her Catholic faith and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Bible study participant. For most of her later years, she attended daily Mass.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents John and Lucille, her husbands Albert and James, her son Michael, her brother Robert Fabbris, and her sisters-in-law--Gabrielle, Geraldine, Ramona and Roberta Greefkens. She is survived by her children--Christine Trustman (Robert), John Greefkens (Barbara Yellowman), Stephen Greefkens (Patricia); her grandchildren Jonathan Trustman (Stephanie Engle), Sarah Kouyate (Benss) and her granddaughter by marriage Alicia Boone. She is also survived by her children by marriage--Judie Reynolds (Al), Janice Gervais (David), William Zuur (Nancy), Robert Zuur, and James Zuur and their many children and grandchildren.
The Rosary was said at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Palo Cedro, CA, on September 12, 2019. The funeral Mass was said at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Redding, CA, on September 13, 2019. Burial will be at Calvary cemetery in Santa Rosa, CA, on September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019