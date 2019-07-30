|
|
|
Marjorie Louise (Peabody) Donaldson
Marjorie Louise (Peabody) Donaldson passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on July 23, 2019, surrounded by loving family, friends and dear caregivers Vanessa and Haley. She was born in sunny Bellflower, California on May 15, 1926, where she enjoyed happy days as an only child. She loved spending time at the beach, dancing and parties with friends and family. She married her high school sweetheart, Wallace Donaldson on September 1, 1946. Wally and Margie had a special marriage, and cherished their three children. Wally honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean Conflict as a B-52 Master Navigator. He retired as a Lt. Col. at Travis Air Force Base in 1967. During his service, Margie had many adventures including moving her three small children to France all by herself. In addition to raising the children in France and then New York, they lived all over the United States and traveled throughout Europe. She had a beautiful relationship with God and was active with the Presbyterian Church of the Roses, the Military Officers of America Association, a proud 74-year member of the Sorority Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Laureate Theta Lambda, several Bridge groups, enjoyed weekly exercise class and spent countless hours with her friends and family being the social butterfly that she was. She was known for taking in friends as additional members of her family, everyone was always welcome. She was elegant, funny, and had the most beautiful light filled heart and spirit. Margie is survived by her three children: Claudia (Carl) Walker of Sonoma, Keith Donaldson of Hidden Valley, and Kirk (Cindy) Donaldson of Walnut Creek; grandchildren: Kelly (Matt) Greene, Kimberly (William) Subaie, Stacy (Damon) Friedman, Kyle and Hailey Donaldson; great grandchildren (who she adored): Zachary and Zoe Greene, Lincoln and Levi Subaie, Kenzie and Brody Friedman, Williams and Weber nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, among close friends. She will be missed, but would tell everyone that the best way to honor her life, is to cherish and celebrate your own, each and every day.
Memorial Service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Ct., Santa Rosa. Private inurnment.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie Donaldson, c/o , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019