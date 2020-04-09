|
Marjorie Louise Pool
November 29, 1923 - March 17, 2020
Marge's family moved often during the course of her childhood and high school years, ending up in California. Having to move often helped define Marge, who was friendly and outgoing. While working for Western Union in Santa Rosa, she met the love of her life Chester James "Jim" Pool. They married, and his parents gifted them one and one half acres of land from their farm on Chanate Road as a wedding present where they built their house and had two sons. Marge and Jim had a big circle of friends who joined together several times a week for decades to square dance. Their group was called "The Question Marks". Not only did they dance together, they camped and took turns hosting parties.
Marge loved to travel and had a fierce sense of adventure. After retirement, she and Jim went on many trips that took them all over the world. She enjoyed thrills like swimming with dolphins in Mexico, white water rafting in New Zealand and Idaho, dog sledding in Alaska, and riding roller coasters with her granddaughters. After Jim died, she continued to travel, and this time in the form of cruises. It was a perfect match...adventure, luxury, dressing up, and making new friends.
Those close to her knew about her "Black Belt" in shopping. She had a keen sense for finding a bargain and then negotiating with unsuspecting store clerks for an even better price. Family was important to her. She loved receiving the caring phone calls, spontaneous visits, along with highly anticipated holiday events, sharing her famous fudge, homemade blackberry jam, sweet pickles or deviled eggs. In her last years, Marge was happiest being home, sitting in her favorite chair, watching her 49ers and Giants play, and soaking up the sun pouring in the window, surveying "her domain".
Marge is preceded in death by her husband Jim. She leaves behind her sons Rory (Deb) and Lance (Mary Beth); three grandchildren: Jennell, Elizabeth, and Kristin; four great-grandchildren: Chelsee, Robert, Ronan and Cora Louise; one great-great grandchild: Ryan; her god-daughter Alana; many friends and her beloved cats Rufous and Truffles. We will all miss her.
We would like to express our immense gratitude to those who loved and cared for Marge throughout the end of her journey, Stacey Stearns, Shelley Vasquez and Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, we couldn't have done it without you.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Canine Companions or Hospice by the Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020