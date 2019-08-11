|
Marjorie (Marge) R. Dreger
Marjorie (Marge) R. Dreger lived a long and happy life until pancreatic cancer caused her death August 1st, 2019 at the age of 97.
Marge was born on March 12th, 1922 near Central City, NE. Her mother, Fern Thaxton, was a school teacher and her father, John Thaxton was a rancher. She was pre-deceased by two older sisters, Florence Marie Wilson, and Verda Tobin, and three husbands: Gerald Alloway, Don Park, and Gerald Dreger.
Marge graduated from Boelus High School in 1940 and married Gerald W. Alloway in 1941. They had three sons and a daughter. She is survived by her children Gerald W. Alloway Jr. of Payson, AZ, John L. Alloway of Christmas, Florida, and Cynthia J. Alloway of Santa Rosa, CA. Her youngest son, James A. Alloway, died in 1992 from PTSD trauma related to his service in the Vietnam War. Marge was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Marge's faith sustained her. Her life motto was: "I don't know what the future holds, but I know who holds my future." She spent her early adult years as a farmer, housewife, and Presbyterian Church volunteer. She loved to crochet, bake cakes, tutor in schools and support Presbyterian Women missions. In 1962, Marge graduated from Cosmetology College and built a salon (Marge's Beauty Shop) in Neola, IA that she managed for 20 years.
In 1987, Marge became a full-time resident of Mission, Texas where her first husband died in 1988. She married two more times and became a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Marge also loved her supportive church family at the First Presbyterian Church in Mission. She moved to Santa Rosa in 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 2pm at the Presbyterian Church of the Roses. 2500 Patio Ct., Santa Rosa. A graveside service and internment will be at the cemetery in Shelby, IA in October.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Marge Dreger to the "Presbyterian Church of the Roses".
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019