Marjory Beam
February 6, 1942 - June 30, 2019
Marjory was born in Fortuna, lived most of her life in Santa Rosa, and then moved to Red Bluff. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Claude; daughter, Vicki Jump; granddaughter, Genny Jump; and sister, Linda (Gary) Ore. She was a member of the first graduating class of Montgomery High School, worked as a legal secretary, and taught needlepoint. She will be most remembered as a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Alva and Maria Jones and her beloved son, David Beam.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Chapel Service, Saturday, July 27th at 12:00 p.m., Santa Rosa Mortuary Chapel, 1900 Franklin Ave. Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers donations to The .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019