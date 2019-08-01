|
|
Mark A. Gotham
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of my husband, the love of my life and loving father Mark A. Gotham, on September 30, 2018. He died surrounded by his entire family and passed from this life peacefully after a nine-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Maureen Cole Tishma Gotham and his children Alexandra, Krista and Michael Gotham, as well as cousin John Graves and step-son Dylan Tishma and lots of family and friends.
He was born on December 29, 1958 in Wisconsin to Betty and David Gotham and predeceased by his brother Kevin Gotham.
He moved to Marin County where he started Pacific Structural Corporation, one of the premier demolition companies in California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, 2019