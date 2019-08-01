Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Gotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Gotham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Gotham Notice
Mark A. Gotham
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of my husband, the love of my life and loving father Mark A. Gotham, on September 30, 2018. He died surrounded by his entire family and passed from this life peacefully after a nine-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Maureen Cole Tishma Gotham and his children Alexandra, Krista and Michael Gotham, as well as cousin John Graves and step-son Dylan Tishma and lots of family and friends.
He was born on December 29, 1958 in Wisconsin to Betty and David Gotham and predeceased by his brother Kevin Gotham.
He moved to Marin County where he started Pacific Structural Corporation, one of the premier demolition companies in California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.