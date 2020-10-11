Mark Alan WaltersMark Alan Walters, a 38-year resident of Santa Rosa, died July 28, 2020 of natural causes. He was 71. A career geologist specializing in renewable energy, Walters had recently retired from Calpine Corporation at The Geysers in Lake County. His contributions to geothermal energy spanned five decades.Walters was the eldest of three siblings born to the late John and Dorothy Walters of Mill Valley. With a quick mind and resolute spirit, Mark was in constant motion. His energy, like the geothermal forces of the earth he studied, continually sought purpose.He was a 1967 graduate of Tamalpais High School, attended the College of Marin and completed his undergraduate work, earning a bachelor of sciences, with distinction, at the University of Nevada, Reno in 1970, and a scholarship at Stanford University. There, in 1972, he was awarded a Masters in Applied Earth Sciences. Between college sessions, he did field work for the US Forest Service, Norandex, Humble Oil and Chevron Minerals.Bechtel promptly hired Mark to conduct geologic studies using remote sensing technology to analyze sites for potential dams, roads, ports, tunnels and power plants in Spain, Saudi Arabia, as well as the U.S.Walters was a lifelong ambassador for renewable energy and served many different entities at the Geysers in a variety of roles. In 1976, he joined the Lake County Planning Department as the environmental control officer. On the heels of the Arab Oil Embargo, there was keen interest in geothermal energy, and, he was chosen to introduce then Governor Jerry Brown to The Geysers area and facilities. He reprised the tour for other visiting dignitaries over the years, always willing to share his encyclopedic knowledge and enthusiasm. Colleagues recall him as endlessly curious and a tireless researcher working in the exploration, development, and operation of geothermal reservoirs including: The Geysers, Salton Sea, Coso, East Mesa, Medicine Lake, in CA; Dixie Valley and Beowawe, in NV; Roosevelt Hot Springs, in UT, and extensive geothermal resource evaluation experience throughout the Western United States, Hawaii, Mexico, Kenya, Italy, and Guatemala.His career culminated in 2019 when he retired as the Calpine Senior Geologist and esteemed authority on the history of The Geysers. He mentored many with his professional excellence, kindness, and a dry wit.Whether it be work or play, Mark was happiest in the outdoors. He established a strong work ethic and practical business sense at a young age by toiling at his father's nursery. He credited those early, positive experiences with the natural world for setting his compass on a future career in geology.Away from The Geysers, Mark found solace from his hectic work schedule quietly tending to his home's meticulously planned gardens. He was especially fond of rafting and fly fishing the wild, remote waters of Oregon's Deschutes River with his buddies. In the frigid waters off the Mendocino coast, he dove for abalone, then pounded and fried it to perfection for his closest friends and family.Once he set his mind on something, he found a way to make it happen. Being both frugal and intent on flying small planes, he obtained a pilot's license and served in the Civil Air Patrol for over 30 years, logging thousands of hours of flight-time without ever owning a plane.Mark's scientific mind also appreciated fine art, and in his wife Michele, he found both a life filled with art, and shared with an artistic mind. "M&M," as friends know them, loved travel, with trips to Italy and France among their favorite adventures. Always all-in, Mark impressed Michele by learning Italian before they visited Rome and Sicily where Michele's distant Italian family hosted them. When not on the road, they still "traveled," opening their home to foreign exchange students and members of SERVAS, an international network of travelers building world peace, goodwill and understanding.Mark was immensely proud of the successes of his daughter and son, and a devoted grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Michele Bottaro Walters; brother, Philip Lewis Walters; sister, Anne Louise Wilhite; daughter Andrea Marie Delgado; son, Aaron John Walters; and granddaughter Natalie Delgado; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a future date still to be determined.The family requests that donations in Mark's memory be made to any of these three causes that were dear to him:The Nature Conservancy4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100Arlington, VA 22203 USADeschutes River Alliance5331 SW Macadam Ave, Suite 330Portland, OR 97239The Sisters of the Carmelite Monastery of the Mother of God530 Blackstone DriveSan Rafael, CA 94903Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.