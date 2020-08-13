Mark Andrew Stensgard

Mark Andrew Stensgard was born January 4th, 1963, and departed this world July 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was adopted by his parents Harold and Margaret Stensgard, who preceded him in death. He is survived by older brother, Christopher Stensgard.

Andy (as he was known) attended Proctor Terrace Elementary school as well as Santa Rosa Junior High. He then attended Cardinal Newman High School, graduating in 1981. It was at Cardinal Newman where Andy grew to 6'8' tall and became an excellent basketball player. He went on to play at Santa Rosa Junior College and earned a scholarship to Chapman College.

As a child, Andy enjoyed spending time at his family's 150-acre ranch up in Ft Bragg CA, hiking, riding motorcycles, fishing and just having a great time! fifth and sixth grades were dominated by Little League baseball.

At Cardinal Newman High school, freshman and sophomore years were a bit quiet for him as he adjusted to high school life. But during this time, an amazing talent was being developed and honed in him by his good friend Bruce Atkins. Bruce was a skilled basketball player and took an interest in Andy's ability to play basketball too. He taught him the fundamentals of dribbling and how to do big man post up moves. This talent was made public during his junior year at Cardinal Newman when he was dragged into the gym (Andy was very shy back then) to try out for the Varsity Basketball Team. He made the team and became a big star!! He credited Bruce Atkins, Dwayne May as well as Coach Tom Bonfigli for his success.

Andy worked as a Financial Planner, a Court Process Server and as a Loan Officer. It was in the mortgage business that he achieved great success, allowing him to purchase a beautiful home in Las Vegas.

Andy's passing has been difficult for those of us who loved him. We want him to be remembered as the gregarious, fun loving teddy bear we all knew and loved.

A special thank you to Peter Byck, for bringing Andy home to Santa Rosa where he will rest in peace.

We hope to have a memorial service at some point in the future. Unfortunately, with Covid 19 it's difficult to plan at this time. If you'd like to be notified when plans are made, send your contact info to Tom Nunes via email: ttnunes@sbcglobal.net.



