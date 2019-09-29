Home

Mount Tamalpais Mortuary
2500 Fifth Avenue
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 459-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary
San Rafael, CA
Mark Anthony Duvall


1959 - 2019
Mark Anthony Duvall Notice
Mark Anthony Duvall
Mark Anthony Duvall passed away on September 18, 2019 at the age of 60 years old surrounded by his loving family. He was born in San Rafael, CA on July 11, 1959 to the late Inez and Hill Duvall. He is survived by seven brothers and sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was the owner of Clearly the Best Window Cleaning, which he operated for over 20 years.
Memorial service will be held on October 5th at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary, San Rafael. Those who desire may send cards, flowers and arrangements to Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
