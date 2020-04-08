|
Mark Eugene McKamey
On April 2, 2020, Mark Eugene McKamey, 65 passed away from complications from younger-onset Alzheimer's. Mark was born on March 31, 1955 in Eureka, CA, son of Robert Eugene and Eleanor McKamey. His early years were spent in Miranda, Pacifica and Cloverdale, California. His family moved to Santa Rosa when he was in middle school. Soon after graduating from Santa Rosa High School, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Mark had quite a few rescue and ocean stories to tell from serving in Kodiak, Alaska and Newport, Oregon. Following the Coast Guard, he utilized the G.I. Bill to attend community colleges that were close to good places to fish. He worked seasonally for the National Forest Service and National Park Service on the trail crews at Grand Teton, Mount Rainier and Crater Lake. He later returned to Oregon and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Physical Education. In Eugene, he played club rugby and met his wife Valerie (nee Meduski) McKamey whom he was married to for 36 years. Following college graduation, Valerie and Mark ventured to New Zealand where they hitchhiked, camped, hiked and fished on the North and South Islands. They found jobs in Invercargill, on the southern tip of the South Island, and stayed there for nearly two years where their oldest son Gabriel was born. After returning to the U.S., they moved back California where their younger son Jacob was born. Mark lived the last 28 years in Windsor. Mark's career involved working with at-risk youth and veterans. In 2013, he retired from the County of Sonoma as a Veterans Claims Worker. Mark also worked part-time as a sports official for over 20 years. He officiated youth, adult and high school basketball, football, baseball, softball and volleyball. Mark's greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially fishing, hiking and camping. He was an avid river, lake and ocean fisherman. Often times, Mark caught the most or biggest fish or so the story goes. Mark and his family enjoyed several overseas trips to Switzerland, England, Scotland, France, Poland and fishing trips to Mexico. During the last few years, he took several trips to Hawaii where his son Jacob was attending university. Mark leaves behind a loving family, his wife Valerie, sons Gabriel (fiancée Alexandra Splan) and Jacob; sister Suzie (Dave) Martineau; brothers Matthew (Anne) McKamey and Michael (Tomoe) McKamey; step-sister Svea Norton; nine nieces and nephews; cousins and in-laws on the East Coast and Switzerland. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanor McKamey and step-mother Della McKamey.
The family would like to thank Mark's caregivers T.J. and Kenny R.; the staff at Primrose for their exceptional care for the last five months; the caring staff at Kaiser, the VA, UCSF and St. Joseph's Memorial Hospice. No funeral arrangements are planned, there will be a celebration of life at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Social Advocates for Youth, 2447 Summerfield Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 or www.saysc.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020