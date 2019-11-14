|
Mark Geils
July 14, 1958 - November 10, 2019
Mark Geils commenced his journey to an afterlife on November 10, 2109. He passed away at home in Cotati, CA following a long illness with his wife Roseann, Roseann of 28 years and his loyal dog April, providing spiritual and physical comfort in recent weeks of hospice care and throughout his yearlong battle with brain cancer.
Mark, in addition to Roseann, leaves behind two step-children, Anthony Latiker of Cotati, CA and Lisa Latiker of Sebastopol, CA, his parents Byron, Sr. and Betty Geils of Sun Valley, NV, siblings Byron Jr Geils of Ballston, NY, Debra (Al) Knopp of Suisun City, Ca, George Geils of Reno, NV and Neal (Michele) Geils of Rohnert Park, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Sisters-in-law Vickie (Byron) and Cathy (George) preceded Mark in death.
An avid outdoorsman, he vacationed annually for over 50 years in Plumas County, where his ashes will be spread at his request on Mills Peak, "High on That Mountain", in reference to a Vince Gill song that provided him comfort in his final days. Mark, an expert door hardware machinist, enjoyed a 40 plus year career in the industry with Cal-Wood Door, Empire Door and most recently, Healdsburg Lumbers Door Division, which most graciously supported him through-out his illness.
Mark wished to thank Kaiser Health Care's Oncology and Neurology Departments for their care as well as Nouacure, manufacturers of Optune a recent FDA approved electronic device that manages cell division in glioblastoma brain tumors.
A ceremony for Mark will be held at the Calvary Chapel, 1955 S. McDowell Blvd in Petaluma at 3:00 on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Those wishing to honor Mark with a donation in his memory may do so by any one of these means, the Humane Society of Sonoma County or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019