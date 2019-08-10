|
|
Mark Hudson Anderson
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Mark Hudson Anderson, loving husband, father of three children and one grandchild, passed away at age 63.
Mark was born, along with his twin sister Melody, on May 20, 1956 in Lancaster, CA to Simeon Joseph and Norma Jeanne Anderson. He was a Master Craftsman, skilled in the art and science of concrete construction and was blessed with the gift of being able to create ornate, timeless structures. Over his career, he constructed many unique commercial and residential projects, including: churches, wine-country estates, and a host of other remarkable architectural masterpieces. Mark practiced primarily in Northern California, as well as taking projects in other US states and Mexico during his 40+ years in his field.
On June 26, 1982, he married Krista Jean Lawhon. Mark and Krista raised two sons, Elisha and Ryan, and one daughter, the late Marista Faith.
Mark had a passion for cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved to share time outdoors, enjoying the serenity of the coastline and forests of Northern California. He was an avid music lover, appreciating the music of his youth as well as many generations of country music genre. Most of all, he loved his family and the many friends who touched his life.
Mark was known for his quick wit and infectious smile and will be best remembered for the generous and compassionate heart that was his gift to all who knew him.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Simeon Joseph, his mother, Norma Jeanne, and his precious daughter, Marista Faith. He is survived by his wife Krista Jean, his son Elisha with wife Kim and granddaughter Khloe, his son Ryan with Lavender, his brother Joe with wife Deb, his sister Debe with husband Alex, his sister Melody with husband Jerry, his brother-in-law Josh with wife Svea, and a large loving family of nephews and nieces. All who will miss and love him forever.
Correspondence may be sent to 5774 Stony Point Rd, Cotati, CA 94831.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019