Mark Sherwood Hansen

October 9, 1949 - August 8, 2020

Our oldest brother has passed on, but the light from his beacon shines on. His could be the beacon for the world.

A signal for justice, intelligence, compassion, appreciation.

Mark retired from the Sonoma County Water Agency as a Water Desk Operator.

He loved us all. He loved books, music, dancing.

A listener that cared.

A patriot in the truest sense of the word.

He was appalled by our present leadership.

Keep shining your beacon brother!

The son of Don and Phyllis Hansen.

The father of Tracy and Scott.

A partner to Janet.

An uncle to Oliver, John, Sara, Brian, Tasha, Ashley, Kyle, Amy, Dana, Kelley, Erin, Nate, and Josh.

A brother-in-law to Cara, Jay, Lissa, and Twila.

And the brother of Kent, Kim, Kerry, and Paul.

And for all of you who knew Mark, he would remember you. Hopefully, for all the right reasons. He was an excellent judge of character!

A small donation to Hospice of the Foothills , 11270 Rough and Ready Hwy

Grass Valley, CA 95945 in Mark's honor would be greatly appreciated.

plhansen57@gmail.com for info on a future celebration of Mark's life and to share photos and memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store