Mark Tulele Radrodro


1989 - 2016
Mark Tulele Radrodro Notice
It is with deep regret to announce the sudden passing away of our beloved son, Mark Tulele Radrodro. Mark died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23 2019.
Mark is survived by his parents; his wife, Makosoi (nee Wong), his children Siale and Hosanna; his sister Sophia, and his grandmother Kelera Ataogo. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Peniasi & Adi Salote Vulawalu and maternal grandfather Siale Ataogo.
Mark was born in Fiji on December 31st, 1989 to Isimeli and Mele Radrodro. He attended Veiuto Primary and Suva Grammar School before his family moved to the States in 2004.
A funeral service will be held at 11.00 am on March 30th at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
