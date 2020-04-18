|
Mark Warren Moore
Mark Warren Moore, born on October 15, 1949, passed peacefully on March 20, 2020. Mark, who was born and raised in Santa Rosa, enlisted in the military on his 17th birthday after which he served in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant, Mark returned home where he studied criminal justice and business administration and ultimately graduated from San Jose State University after obtaining his Bachelor's degree. Mark was then recruited by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department. After more than a decade of service as a deputy, Mark pursued his true passion of being a builder and began a career as a general contractor. He enjoyed a long career building custom single-family homes throughout Sonoma County. Mark is survived by his two sons, Alekzander and Mason. He will be deeply missed and be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2020