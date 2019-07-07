Home

Chapel By The Sea
445 E Fir St
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
(707) 964-5675
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Elk, CA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Elk, CA
View Map
Markee Thomas Biaggi


1925 - 2019
Markee Thomas Biaggi Notice
Markee Thomas Biaggi
Markee Thomas Biaggi, longtime resident of Manchester, CA, peacefully passed away on June 25, 2019, in Willits, CA, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Louis James Biaggi and is survived by her six children: Mary McEachern, Cindy Gonzalez, Kathleen Biaggi, Patrice Keeler, Lou Biaggi and Mark Biaggi; their spouses and 12 grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Elk on Sat., July 27; Rosary prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Markee's memory to the Blessed Sacrament Church, the Gualala Arts Center, or the Manchester Elementary School. A longer obituary will follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019
