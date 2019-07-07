|
|
Markee Thomas Biaggi
Markee Thomas Biaggi, longtime resident of Manchester, CA, peacefully passed away on June 25, 2019, in Willits, CA, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Louis James Biaggi and is survived by her six children: Mary McEachern, Cindy Gonzalez, Kathleen Biaggi, Patrice Keeler, Lou Biaggi and Mark Biaggi; their spouses and 12 grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Elk on Sat., July 27; Rosary prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Markee's memory to the Blessed Sacrament Church, the Gualala Arts Center, or the Manchester Elementary School. A longer obituary will follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 7, 2019