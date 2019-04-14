|
Marlene Goldbeck Moniz
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Marlene Goldbeck Moniz, age 81, on February 13, 2019, in Roseville, CA. Marlene was born in Petaluma, CA, on May, 1937, and is a graduate of Petaluma High School, Class of 1955. She earned a Registered Nurse degree at Santa Rosa Junior College in 1958. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Moniz, and her parents, Walter and Edna (Freathy) Goldbeck. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Marcie and Michael, grandchildren Ryan, Chad, Kristin, Christopher, and Emily; sisters Irene (Blohm) Davidson and Louise (Blohm) Mahrt.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019