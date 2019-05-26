|
Marley Fein
March 22, 1930 - May 9, 2019
On May 9th, 2019, we lost our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and beloved community member. Marley Joy Fein lived 89 magnificent, authentically alive years.
Marley Fein was born in Chicago on March 22, 1930 to Harry and Edith Lazarus. She went to Sullivan High School in Chicago and then attended the University of Illinois at Champagne where she received her BA.
Eventually she settled in LA, began teaching, married Charles Fein, and had two children, David and Amma. When the marriage ended, she raised her kids as a single mom and lived in LA for 40 years. She taught in Burbank, California for 33 years and retired in June of 1992. She then moved to Sonoma County where she was very active in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the Santa Rosa Creek Commons, a cooperative housing community where she lived for 17 years.
Marley was passionate, courageous and fearless. The way she lived and died was an inspiration.
Marley is survived by her loving family; her daughter Amma Thanasanti, her son David and daughter-in-law Michelle Fein, her grandchildren Sandi, Carolyn, and Wayne (no longer with us), Becca and Travis Freeman, her great grandchildren Rose, MacKenzie, Freya, Kaison, and Felix and her devoted friends, Helga, Sarita, Harriet, Joni, Nancy and Mac.
A celebration of life will be July 13 at the UUCSR, 547 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Marley Fein's Memorial Fund, which will promote the health and empowerment of women and children. Donations may be made at:
https://bit.ly/2QaA84j
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019