Marny Caldwell
1931 - 2020
Marny Caldwell
Marny Caldwell passed away on May 14, 2020, in Healdsburg, CA. Born Marian Elizabeth Ladd to John and Alice Ladd May 8, 1931, in Willows, CA, she was the third of four children. Her senior year in high school, her family moved to Oroville, CA, where she met her husband William E. Caldwell. They were married in 1952 and moved to Healdsburg in 1954. They had four daughters. Marny touched the lives of many children with her work with several youth groups. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She was a member of Sotoyome Clover Leaf Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and Santa Rosa Nile Club, Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tatting, sewing, and cake decorating. She loved God and her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Della Lenahan, Clarence Ladd and Sara Stolp, and son-in-law, Bob Doyer. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands; Elizabeth and Robert Lewis, Laurilla Doyer, Cynthia and Jeremy Livingston, and Julia and Russell Thompson. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses; William Lewis, Benjamin and Kristin Lewis, Diane and Dan Baker, Nate and Catrina Doyer, Crystal and Marcus Desideri, Sarah and Christopher Ewell, Sabrina, Joseph, Jason, John, Catherine, Jethro and Jacob Livingston, Emily and Erika Thompson; her great-grandchildren Luna Lewis, Alexis Colmorgen, Gianna Desideri, Evelyn and James Ewell; Great-great-grandchildren Mia Colmorgen, Bella, Luis, and Sophia Oyola ; her siblings-in-law Don and Melva Caldwell, Shirley Kegg and Eldora Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please see Chapel of the Chimes Santa Rosa website for updated information.

Published in Press Democrat on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 23, 2020
I will miss her, she was always wearing a smile and made me feel welcome at Star and Rainbow. You have been in my Masonic family since my initiation, you will be missed.
Melissa Konkel
Friend
May 23, 2020
Feel so Blessed to have known Marny. A true heart of gold!! Things will never be the same without her sweet welcoming smile!! Thank you for showing we the way!! Love you forever!!
Billie Grider
Friend
May 22, 2020
Sweet Marny, I will miss you, your excellent ritual, wonderful sense of humor and endless patience. I know you and bill are wrapped in the arms of Jesus and I look froward to seeing you there one day.
Rosanne Gephart
Friend
