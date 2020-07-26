Marsha Anne Walton
January 26, 1953 - July 17, 2020
Marsha Anne Walton, age 67, passed away gracefully at her home in Santa Rosa on July 17, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis in 1953, a daughter of William and Shirley Opperman.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Curtis Walton; sons, Michael Howlett II, Winchester Va and Vincent Walton of Santa Rosa; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Craig and Rhonda Opperman; many nieces, nephews and several cousins in Santa Maria, CA and Pierre, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mona Jadro.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.