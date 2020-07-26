Marsha Anne WaltonJanuary 26, 1953 - July 17, 2020Marsha Anne Walton, age 67, passed away gracefully at her home in Santa Rosa on July 17, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis in 1953, a daughter of William and Shirley Opperman.She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Curtis Walton; sons, Michael Howlett II, Winchester Va and Vincent Walton of Santa Rosa; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Craig and Rhonda Opperman; many nieces, nephews and several cousins in Santa Maria, CA and Pierre, SD.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mona Jadro.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.