Martha Leland Pfaeffle
Martha Leland Pfaeffle, long time resident of Spring Lake Village passed away peacefully Sunday July 28, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA, November 30,1926. to Raymond and Edna Leland. In 1948, she graduated from Highland School of Nursing. She married Clay Pfaeffle January 14, 1950, raising their daughters in Oakland until moving to San Francisco in 1957.
Martha's passions were her family, her faith, gardening, tennis, birding, sewing, knitting, and serving others. She was a selfless volunteer with a variety of church activities, PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and within the community of Spring Lake Village. A faithful Christian who truly lived by the words of Christ. Martha was an active member of First Covenant in San Francisco and First Presbyterian of Santa Rosa, and an active participant in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for more than 30 years.
Martha is survived by her brother Paul Leland of Bakersfield, daughters Cheryl, Diane, Karen and Kristen; grandsons Morgan, Nathan, Max, Spencer; great grandsons Dylan, Preston. She is preceded in death by her husband Clay; and grandson Scott.
A celebration of life will be held August 10th, 1:00 at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
If desired, donations in Martha's memory may be made to Bible Study Fellowship, Audubon Society, or to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019