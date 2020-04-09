|
Martha P. Caletti
Passed away in Petaluma, CA, April 3, 2020, beloved wife of the late Alfred William Caletti. Loving mother of Karen (Bill) Chisholm, Susie (Jerry) Rapoza and the late Danny Caletti. Dear mother-in-law of Betty Caletti. Adored grandmother of Danielle (Kerry) MacLeod, Michele (Ross) Mehtlan, Jenae (Tony) Ball and Jeanette Rapoza. Greatgrandmother of eight and great-great-grandmother of four. Cherished sister of Minnie Corda, Pat Maffia, Alice Cristani, Genny Mazzetta and the late Leo, Louis, John, George Maffia, Katie Fomasi and Elsie Hansen. Dear sister-in-law of Linda Tamba, Carlo Panizzera, Eugene Panizzera and the late Charlie Malnati and Anna Cummings. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A native of Petaluma, CA, age 92 years. A member of the pioneer Maffia family, Martha worked as a bookkeeper for over 60 years at Tuttle Drug in Petaluma. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and enjoyed gardening and her family.
A memorial will be planned at a later date. Private interment was at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family prefer that memorials be made to the Dan Caletti Memorial Scholarship Fund, % Petaluma Educational Foundation, 200 Douglas St., Petaluma, CA 94952 or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020