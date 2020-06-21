Martin Brian McCormick, II
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our dear son, brother, uncle and friend. Welcomed into the world on November 23, 1990, Marty was the sixth of ten children given to Martin and Patricia McCormick. A very happy, yet mischievous child, Marty attended St. Eugene Cathedral School. There he formed numerous friendships that lasted throughout his life.
He enjoyed sports, was an altar server, performed Irish dancing, and was school president. Going on to Cardinal Newman High School, he often said it was a time he thoroughly enjoyed. Marty grew tall and handsome and was known for his big heart, bear hugs, quick wit, and boisterous nature. While he played a variety of sports, his crowing achievement was becoming Newman's first male cheerleader. Marty loved the ladies!
Besides a short stint in San Diego, he loved Sonoma County and the wine industry. First joining his brother and brother-in-law at Christopher Creek Winery, he worked at Sbragia Family Vineyard, and left there to form Vokel Cellars. His passion was Vokel, being in the cellar, and working with his brother Liam and friend Dana Von Sternberg.
Marty was extremely loyal, generous, affectionate, intelligent, and sensitive. He loved his friends and family and was proud of his Irish heritage, making several trips to Ireland. He enjoyed traditional rock and roll music; a true Beatles fan. He loved concerts, podcasts, and singing with his brothers. Marty was the center of family gatherings. He enjoyed and took great interest in the lives of his nieces and nephews. He had a unique relationship with each person he touched.
In addition to his parents, Marty is survived by his brothers/sisters: Liam (Danette), Rory (Jenni), James (Ashley), Caitlin (Joe Foppoli), Desmond, Patrick, Margaret, and Ciarán. He was a doting uncle to Cianna, Lucca, Callum, Aislynn, Dempsey (Goddaughter), Dilynn (Goddaughter), Rowan, Lachlan, Saoirse, and Mayleigh.
The family takes comfort in knowing that Marty has been reunited with his sister Deirdre Mary, who tragically died at the age of ten in 1998.
Vigil Rosary will be at St. Eugene Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405, Thursday June 25, 2020, 7:00PM. The funeral Mass will be at the Cathedral, Friday, 26th, at 1:00PM. Private family interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA.
In the spirit of Marty's generosity, the family requests your memorial gift to Cardinal Newman High School, Martin B. McCormick II Scholarship Fund, CNHS 50 Ursuline Road Santa Rosa, CA 95403 or cardinalnewman.org.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.