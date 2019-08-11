|
Martin F. Krshul
Martin F. Krshul, also known as Grampy, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 66.
Born to Peter and Emma Krshul on December 8, 1952, Martin was formerly a draftsman and surveyor for Northwestern Pacific Railroad and Union Pacific Railroad, not to mention a "jack of all trades" in the construction industry. Martin was a humble, quick witted and easygoing man. He was loved by many.
Martin is survived by his wife, Stacie Krshul, two of his daughters, Katie Krshul and Kelly Krshul-Hance and his son in law Paul Hance. Martin is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Krshul. He is also survived by his two loving granddaughters Shellie and Jenna Hance.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his memory to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019