|
|
Martin Gerber
1926 - 2020
Marty and his first wife, Peggy (1928-1992), came to Petaluma from Chicago in 1951 to be chicken farmers. As the years went by, it got harder for small family farms to compete with corporate agricultural. Seeing the writing on the wall, he knew that he'd have to supplement their income from the ranch. In the early sixties, Marty went back to college to get his Master's degree in social work. He started working for social services, then worked for Sonoma County Mental Health for 32 years as a therapist, and later, an administrator. He also worked as a consultant to the staff of Plumfield School for 50 years. In his long career as a mental health worker, he always cared for his clients and fought to maintain funding for programs very much needed by the community. Marty is survived by his wife Judith Gerber, son and daughter: Scott and Nina Gerber, stepsons and daughters: Andy Goldstein and Wendy Brayton, Matt and Amy Goldstein, Bill and Alison Steiger, Wayne and Tina Goldstein, Daniel Goldstein, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You're a good man, Dad! We are all so proud of you, and love you very, very much.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020